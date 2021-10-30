IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$56.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IGM. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.25.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.83. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$28.88 and a 52-week high of C$49.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.53. The stock has a market cap of C$11.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.00 million. Analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

