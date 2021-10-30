IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.85. 1,271,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,766. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

