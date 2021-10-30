Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of IMRX opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.19. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

