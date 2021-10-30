ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). ImmunoGen posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 243.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,661. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $15,178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 729,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

