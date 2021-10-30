InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Short Interest Update

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the September 30th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,138,033,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
INCT stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 331,624,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,522,188. InCapta has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.
InCapta Company Profile
Read More: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for InCapta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InCapta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.