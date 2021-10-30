Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $56.26 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 29.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Independent Bank by 9.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Independent Bank by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $642,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

