Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after acquiring an additional 897,465 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 1,207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 65,660 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INBX opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

