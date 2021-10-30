INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Insider Sells $47,140.00 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $47,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark William Lowdell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Mark William Lowdell sold 400 shares of INmune Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $8,000.00.

INmune Bio stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.74. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

