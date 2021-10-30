Insider Buying: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Acquires $17,420.00 in Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Anne E. Krehbiel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $17,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LCNB opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 27.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in LCNB by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LCNB during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

