Insider Buying: Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) Insider Acquires 48,000 Shares of Stock

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) insider Michael Hodgson acquired 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

Serabi Gold stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Friday. Serabi Gold plc has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 103.92 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of £54.15 million and a PE ratio of 6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.96.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

