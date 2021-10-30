Insider Buying: Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) Insider Acquires 48,000 Shares of Stock

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) insider Michael Hodgson acquired 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).
Serabi Gold stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Friday. Serabi Gold plc has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 103.92 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of £54.15 million and a PE ratio of 6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.96.
