Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total value of C$288,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$747,842.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00.

ATZ opened at C$48.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$19.44 and a one year high of C$50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.22.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.4367858 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

