Insider Selling: Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Sells 17,680 Shares of Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) insider Rupert Sanderson sold 17,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.46), for a total transaction of £60,288.80 ($78,767.70).

Rupert Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Rupert Sanderson sold 14,800 shares of Good Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total value of £49,580 ($64,776.59).

LON:GOOD opened at GBX 345 ($4.51) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £57.42 million and a P/E ratio of 13.07. Good Energy Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 331.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 297.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.22%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

