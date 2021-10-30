Insider Selling: Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CAO Sells $1,038,325.30 in Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $310.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.04 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $173.04 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after buying an additional 620,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $131,928,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 195.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after buying an additional 367,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

