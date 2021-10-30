Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $305.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.69. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $305.58.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after buying an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 342.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after buying an additional 242,746 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 215.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after buying an additional 155,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 71.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after buying an additional 109,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

