Insider Selling: TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TechTarget stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.85 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTGT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in TechTarget by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TechTarget by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in TechTarget by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

