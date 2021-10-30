Insight Protocol (INX) Market Capitalization Achieves $129,226.17

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $129,226.17 and approximately $254,508.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00048942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.00246552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00098040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

