Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the September 30th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
INSE stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 241,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.
Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.
About Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.
See Also: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.