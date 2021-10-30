Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the September 30th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

INSE stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 241,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 995,553 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,475,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 747,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,497,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

