Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.205-1.220 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.150 EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.
ITGR traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.02. 228,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83. Integer has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.43.
In related news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Integer worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
