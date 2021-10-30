Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.205-1.220 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.150 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

ITGR traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.02. 228,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83. Integer has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Integer worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

