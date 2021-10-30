Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.25 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.280-$5.280 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.30.

INTC stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. 42,255,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,487,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

