International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 413.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,255 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.41 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

