Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the September 30th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,744,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,551,000 after purchasing an additional 374,653 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,335.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 301,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 280,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,106,000 after purchasing an additional 206,940 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 244,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,054,000 after buying an additional 38,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $38.24. 34,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,997. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.