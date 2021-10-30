Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PSCH traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.58. 4,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,287. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $132.67 and a one year high of $199.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.90 and its 200 day moving average is $186.66.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCH. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $706,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.