Investors Purchase High Volume of Denbury Call Options (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 6,844 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the average volume of 471 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Denbury will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

