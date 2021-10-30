Investors Purchase Large Volume of Blend Labs Call Options (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 8,398 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,531% compared to the average daily volume of 515 call options.

Shares of BLND opened at $14.50 on Friday. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.69.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

