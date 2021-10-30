Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases Earnings Results

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 13.26%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.470-$1.510 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.47-1.51 EPS.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,556,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.12.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

