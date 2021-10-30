IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.850-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.78 billion-$13.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.68 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.370-$2.470 EPS.

Shares of IQV traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.42. 676,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.72. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

