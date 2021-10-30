iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480.72 Million

Analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post sales of $480.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $462.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.79 million. iRobot reported sales of $544.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.42. 663,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,555. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. iRobot has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.64.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

