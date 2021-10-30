ironSource (NYSE:IS) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of IS stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,066,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,960,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,525,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,950,000.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

