iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Up 78.6% in October

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the September 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 106,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,568,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,910,000 after purchasing an additional 769,257 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.