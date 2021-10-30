iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 171,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,585,312 shares.The stock last traded at $80.90 and had previously closed at $80.99.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

