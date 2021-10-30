Isiklar Coin Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $3.50 million and $825,382.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001374 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00048788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00249612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00097952 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

