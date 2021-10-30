Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Short Interest Down 43.0% in October

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the September 30th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISLE. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 30,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

