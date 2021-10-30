JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

JAKK stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

JAKKS Pacific Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

