JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 115.58% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS.
JAKK stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.49. 237,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.
About JAKKS Pacific
JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.
