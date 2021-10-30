JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 115.58% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS.

JAKK stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.49. 237,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 103,721.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.49% of JAKKS Pacific worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.