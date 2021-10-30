Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.10 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.71) to €4.30 ($5.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.78 ($4.44).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

