Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €130.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.50 ($142.94).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €119.55 ($140.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €118.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €115.37. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

