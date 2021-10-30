Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €14.25 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.25 ($16.76) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.11 ($14.24).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €8.99 ($10.58) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business has a 50 day moving average of €8.87 and a 200-day moving average of €9.37.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

