Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Corning Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Corning in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

