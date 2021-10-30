Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Owens Corning’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

OC opened at $93.41 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

