Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

