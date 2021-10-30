Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Coca-Cola Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

