JELD-WEN (JELD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect JELD-WEN to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JELD opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

