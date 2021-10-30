John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $146.60, but opened at $137.00. John Bean Technologies shares last traded at $141.34, with a volume of 1,109 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $44,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

