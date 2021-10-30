John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS MZTLF remained flat at $$4.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. John Menzies has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.40.

Get John Menzies alerts:

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.