JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 124,768 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 608.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Skillz by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

