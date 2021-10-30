JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 32 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABBN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 48 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a CHF 33 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 31.21.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

