JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Clariant (AEX:CLN) a CHF 18.80 Price Target

Clariant (AEX:CLN) received a CHF 18.80 target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 19.50 price target on shares of Clariant in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 price target on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 20.50 price target on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday.

Clariant has a 1-year low of CHF 18.27 and a 1-year high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

