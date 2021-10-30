JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.79.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.