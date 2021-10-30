JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.81 Million Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,439 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRAA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after purchasing an additional 142,590 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,694 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.