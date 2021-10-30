JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.07 Million Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Alexander’s worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE ALX opened at $278.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.48 and a 52 week high of $308.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.73%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

